Two PSU stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

-
ALSO READ
Nifty may face resistance in sub-11,350 zone: Gaurav Garg of Capital Via
Weekly stock picks by Religare Broking: Buy Berger Paints, HDFC Life
Nifty outlook and stock pick by HDFC Securities: Buy SBI Life, JK Cements
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Stock picks by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Hindustan Unilever, Divis Labs
-
BUY STATE BANK | CMP: Rs 198 | Target: Rs 230-240 | Stop Loss: Rs 180
The stock has taken support near 180-levels which has formed a good base and has picked up momentum to improve the bias. The RSI indicator has also indicated a trend reversal from the oversold zone and is going strong. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 230-240 levels, keeping the stop loss of Rs 180.
BUY HPCL | CMP: Rs 176 | Target: Rs 200 | Stop Loss: Rs 163
The stock has taken support near 168 levels forming a triple bottom pattern and has indicated a trend reversal to improve the bias. The RSI indicator has also indicated a trend reversal with positive divergence and we anticipate further upward movement in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 200 levels, keeping the stop loss of 163.
====================
Disclaimer: The author is an analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU