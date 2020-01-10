Two recent Irdai orders show why the regulator needs to be given more teeth

In the past couple of days, the insurance regulator has rapped an insurance firm and a broker for violating norms — by parking money with related companies, and indulging in out-and-out fraud in reinsurance. The nature of charges in the two orders by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), between January 7 and 8, point to an urgent need to give the regulator more teeth — in both cases, has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore each, the maximum it can do under its powers.

Talking of the case of fraud, the victim was Tata-AIG. It had got a reinsurance done through one of India’s leading insurance brokers, Unison lnsurance Broking Services, to support crop reinsurance risks. Tata-AIG paid a reinsurance premium of Rs 7.3 crore through Unison to another Malaysia-based broker, Confiance lnternational Reinsurance Broker LLC, only to discover that it had been taken for a ride.

Tata-AIG got a receipt that its reinsurance cover was on, but the receipt was fake. “It appears that Unison was itself cheated by Confiance. Confiance, which could not place reinsurance for crop insurance, forged the reinsurance slip and submitted as original to Unison.” But the regulator has still thought it fit to slap a Rs 1 crore fine on the Indian broker. The entities are not rookies. These are companies with decades of experience among their top management.



The details of the case — here (https://www. gov.in/ADMINCMS/cms/frmOrders_Layout.aspx?page=PageNo3997) and here (https://www. gov.in/ADMINCMS/cms/whatsNew_Layout.aspx?page=PageNo3999&flag=1) — show these officers were taken for a ride by as simple a stratagem as a non-existent cover note. Frauds of such types are possible, and they do happen, in a car or a medical insurance premium, when it is the public that is the victim. How did two companies fall for it.



The Irdai orders offer no clue. After the case, it has simply added some more safeguards, but here is a failure of risk assessment. Unless those get covered, new methods will keep coming up. Incidentally, India is trying to position itself as a lead player in South Asia in the reinsurance sector.

The other case is against Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited (see here (https://www.irdai.gov.in/ADMINCMS/cms/whatsNew_Layout.aspx?page=PageNo4000&flag=1)). Based on an inspection of the company’s accounts, Irdai found that it had paid out vendor advances of Rs 118.66 crore in 2016-17. Prima facie that should be fine. What is not is, of that sum, Rs 114.43 was paid to parties that were corporate agents, related parties and original equipment manufacturers. The money paid out was meant to provide sales promotion services like advertising — putting up of banners, kiosks, highway service points and so on.



The companies the money was paid to include Ashok Leyland, Chola MS Risk Services Limited and DHFL Sales and Services Limited. This is where the problems emerge. The payments were not only to related parties, but the companies were also not in the business of what they were contracted to do.

The regulator has noted Ashok Leyland got paid Rs 22.98 crore for the business of advertisement and branding, but “it is not predominantly engaged in the business of advertisement and branding”. So “these payments raise concerns of not being genuine business transactions”.

Similarly, Chola paid Rs 40.96 crore to provide manpower services to DHFL Sales and Services. The latter is a subsidiary of DHFL, which is a corporate agent of the general insurer. Again, the regulator notes “it is observed that this entity is not primarily engaged in the business of advertising, branding or manpower supply. Hence, these payments raise concerns of not being genuine business transactions”.

None of the companies involved in these cases had responded to emails sent by Business Standard as of the time of publishing of this report.