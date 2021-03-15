JUST IN
Market Ahead, March 15: Top factors that could guide markets this week
Business Standard
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

The chart of Bajaj Auto looks attractive with the RSI also improving the bias and indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

The stock of Shriram Transport Finance has corrected well recently and has bottomed out near the trendline support levels near 1250
BUY BAJAJ AUTO | CMP: Rs 3,746 | Target: Rs 4,200-4,250 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,600

The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 4,300 and has bottomed out near 3,750 levels forming a higher bottom formation in the daily chart. The chart looks attractive with the RSI also improving the bias and indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 4,250-4,350, keeping the stop loss of 3,600.

BUY SHRIRAM TRANS FINANCE | CMP: Rs 1,325 | Target: Rs 1,480-1,550 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,250

The stock has corrected well recently and has bottomed out near the trendline support levels near 1,250, forming a higher bottom formation in the daily chart. It has shown signs of picking up momentum to improve the bias and we anticipate further upside move in the coming days. The chart looks attractive with the RSI indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1,480-1,550, keeping the stop loss of 1,250.


Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.

First Published: Mon, March 15 2021. 08:21 IST

