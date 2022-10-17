JUST IN
Risk-reward not favourable in near to mid term: Nomura India's Mukherjee
Indian markets are in midst of global quagmire: Harendra Kumar, Elara Sec
Auto, retail, BFSI favorable investment bets in Samvat 2079: Vinay Paharia
This is the year to pick & choose sectors and firms carefully: Devina Mehra
Risk-reward is still favourable for the long-term: ICICI Pru Life Insurance
India remains a bright spot among global equity mkts: BofA's Guenthardt
Recent upmove in global equities mirrored a bear-mkt rally: Unmesh Kulkarni
Markets may remain volatile with selling bias: IIFL Securities chairman
India's gold demand may cross China's: World Gold Council's John Reade
Broking biz will flourish for those who constantly upgrade: Emkay Global MD
You are here: Home » Markets » Q&A
Retail position in derivatives reaches excessive levels, says study
Business Standard

Risk-reward not favourable in near to mid term: Nomura India's Mukherjee

He says that the market valuation premium over emerging market (EM) peers is around 70% versus the long-term average of nearly 40%

Topics
Markets | Nomura | Nomura Saion Mukherjee

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Factoring in the positives and negatives, there is still a downside risk to aggregate earnings over the next few quarters: Saion Mukherjee
Saion Mukherjee, managing director and head of India equity research at Nomura.

The equity markets have started the second half of 2022-23 (FY23) on a cautious note amid rising inflation and aggressive central bank policies. Saion Mukherjee, managing director and head of India equity research at Nomura, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview that given the existing sentiment, there are more downside risks than triggers for an upside from here on. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Markets

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 06:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.