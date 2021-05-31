Vaishali Parekh is bullish on Piramal Enterprises, Escorts. Check why

-
BUY ESCORTS LTD | CMP: Rs 1,162 | Target: Rs 1,350-1,380 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,100
The stock has maintained a good base near 1,100 level and is currently picking up momentum after a good consolidation phase to improve the bias. The RSI has also indicated strength with a trend reversal to make the chart look attractive with potential upside scope in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1,350 keeping the stop loss of 1,100. READ MORE
BUY PEL | CMP: Rs 1,785 | Target: Rs 2,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,640
The stock has made a double bottom formation near 1,600 levels and has picked up gradually to improve the bias.
It is currently moving decisively past the 50EMA level of 1,715, with a positive candle pattern, indicating strength with potential to rise further. The RSI also has been on the rise indicating strength we suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of 2,000 keeping the stop loss of 1,640. READ MORE
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
