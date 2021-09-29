Veeda Clinical Research files draft papers with Sebi for its IPO

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots shares worth Rs 789 cr to anchor investors
Tepid listing gains, quarterly result updates put brakes on IPO rush
Employees made us who we are, they are equal owners: Freshworks CEO
CSS Corp is looking at IPO in late 2023 for its standalone business: CEO
Street signs: Hotels stocks on investors' radar, Aditya Birla MF GMP at 10%
-
PRI COM ECO ESPL .NEWDELHI DCM5 BIZ-IPO-VEEDA Veeda Clinical Research files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 831 cr via IPO New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTO) Clinical research organisation Veeda Clinical Research has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise a little over Rs 831 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The initial share-sale will consist of an issuance of fresh equity shares worth up to Rs 331.60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 500 crore by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Investors participating in OFS include CX Alternative Investment Fund aggregating up to Rs 8.08 crore, Rs 90.19 crore by Arabelle Financial Services, Rs 259.77 crore by Bondway Investment Inc., Rs 0.04 crore by Stevey International Corporation and Rs 141.93 crore by Basil Private Limited. The company intends to utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment of the debt, funding capital expenditure, funding further acquisition of subsidiary Bioneeds India, funding working capital requirements besides general corporate purposes. The Ahmedabad-based company, which is backed by CX Partners, in June announced raising USD 16 million from PE firm Sabre Partners, and high networth individuals including Pranab Mody of JB Chemicals, Havells India family office, Nikhil Vora of Sixth Sense Ventures and Arjun Bhartia of Jubilant Group among others. Furthermore, to support its capabilities and to offer top-notch clinical service for novel drugs, Veeda acquired a 50.1 per cent stake in Bangalore-based Bioneeds India, after it acquired a substantial minority stake in the company during March and July 2021. Veeda, grown from a single facility in 2004 to now having four facilities and the capability to process 1 lakh samples per month, is one of the leading independent full service clinical research organisation (CRO) in India. It specialises in the focused segment of bio availability/bio equivalence (BA/BE) studies. In addition to BA/BE tests, it offers a broad range of services across most aspects of the drug development and drug launch value chain throughout the global markets including North America, Europe and Asia. As of March 2021, Veeda has conducted more than 3,500 trials and developed over 1,000 bio-analytical methods spread across generics. It has also been able to complete over 85 global inspections with regulatory authorities including USFDA, WHO and DGCI. For fiscal 2021, Veeda Clinical Research reported a revenue of Rs 195.81 crore and net profit of Rs 62.97 crore. SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and Systematix Corporate Services are the book running lead managers to the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU