JUST IN
Bond yields ease as MPC minutes hint at slower interest rate hikes
Pidilite may enter Nifty 50 once HDFC gets taken off after merger
Flexicap, multicap schemes maintain large-cap skew amid global uncertainty
Samvat 2079: What is Muhurat trading? Check date, stock market timing
BPCL, HPCL hit 52-week lows on concerns of large losses in Q2FY23
Realty check: Brigade, Phoenix Mills can rally up to 14%; Indiabulls weak
Stock of this fintech company has tanked 70 per cent from its record high
Nifty PSU Bank index surges 2%; Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda gain over 3%
HDFC Bank can rally 10% if it conquers Rs 1,550-hurdle, chart indicates
Avenue Supermarts slips 3% to hit 8-week low after margin squeeze in Q2
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Sensex zooms 491 pts, Nifty tops 17,300; PSBs soar, Electronics Mart up 42%
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

We prefer a bottom-up approach in this environment: Satish Ramanathan

SATISH RAMANATHAN, chief investment officer for Equity at JM Financial Asset Management shares his outlook for the markets and his sector preferences

Topics
JM Financial | Market Outlook | Markets Ahead

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

SATISH RAMANATHAN, chief investment officer for equity at JM Financial Asset Management
SATISH RAMANATHAN, chief investment officer for equity at JM Financial Asset Management

It has been a testing time for the markets that have swayed mostly to central bank policy decisions in the last few months. SATISH RAMANATHAN, chief investment officer for Equity at JM Financial Asset Management, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview that if there is a dramatic change in the central bank’s decision on interest rates, there could be a risk-on trade, but that looks unlikely for now. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on JM Financial

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 09:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.