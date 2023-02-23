Wheat crop in good condition; govt's wheat procurement to be normal: FCI MD

Wheat crop is in good condition and the government's procurement would be normal at 300-400 lakh tonne in the 2023-24 marketing year starting March, FCI Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K Meena said on Thursday.

"Area sown to wheat is higher than last year. The current condition of wheat crop is very good. Our procurement should be normal at 300-400 lakh tonne in 2023-24," Meena said in a press conference.

The wheat procurement had declined last year due to a fall in domestic production and higher exports, he said.

Asked whether there would be any impact on wheat crop due to rise in temperature, as forecast by the Met Department, Meena said it is unlikely to have any impact and the short duration crop will not be affected.

The government has projected a record wheat production at 112.18 million tonne in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) as per the second estimate of the .

Last year, wheat procurement for the central pool had declined to 187.92 lakh tonne from 433.44 lakh tonne in the 2021-22 marketing year, as per the official data.

FCI (Food Corporation of India) is the government's nodal agency that undertakes procurement and distribution of foodgrains for the PDS and welfare schemes.

The procurement of wheat will begin from March 15 onwards.

