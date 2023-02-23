JUST IN
After wild swing, jeera prices fall 22% on hopes of higher output
Paddy procurement over 70 mn tonnes, Rs 1,45,845 crore MSP paid to farmers
Farm to fork: Going in favour of the grain ahead of Assembly elections
India won't allow new sugar exports to prevent domestic shortages
Foodgrain output seen at record 323.55 mn tonnes in 2022-23 crop year
Climbing wheat prices take cereal inflation to a high of 16.12% in Jan
March heat to shape up wheat output this year in North India: Experts
Average price of wheat flour rose by 31% in 2018-22 period: Centre
Chana, mustard likely to trade around MSP, wheat much above it
Basmati rice sales to grow 30% on high demand this fiscal: Report
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Food & Edible Oils
61 words that NSE doesn't want traders to use without proper registration
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Wheat crop in good condition; govt's wheat procurement to be normal: FCI MD

Wheat crop is in good condition and the government's procurement would be normal at 300-400 lakh tonne in the 2023-24 marketing year starting March

Topics
wheat procurement in UP | wheat MSP | minimum support price

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Wheat
Workers sift wheat before filling in sacks at the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad (Photo: Reuters)

Wheat crop is in good condition and the government's procurement would be normal at 300-400 lakh tonne in the 2023-24 marketing year starting March, FCI Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K Meena said on Thursday.

"Area sown to wheat is higher than last year. The current condition of wheat crop is very good. Our procurement should be normal at 300-400 lakh tonne in 2023-24," Meena said in a press conference.

The wheat procurement had declined last year due to a fall in domestic production and higher exports, he said.

Asked whether there would be any impact on wheat crop due to rise in temperature, as forecast by the Met Department, Meena said it is unlikely to have any impact and the short duration crop will not be affected.

The government has projected a record wheat production at 112.18 million tonne in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) as per the second estimate of the agriculture ministry.

Last year, wheat procurement for the central pool had declined to 187.92 lakh tonne from 433.44 lakh tonne in the 2021-22 marketing year, as per the official data.

FCI (Food Corporation of India) is the government's nodal agency that undertakes procurement and distribution of foodgrains for the PDS and welfare schemes.

The procurement of wheat will begin from March 15 onwards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on wheat procurement in UP

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 16:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.