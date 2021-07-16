Wipro hits record high as digital services demand drives quarterly profit

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Wipro Q1 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 3,243 crore, beats Street estimates
ITC Q4 consolidated net profit falls 3%, declares final dividend of Rs 5.75
Ebit margin drop, BFSI boost: Analysts' expectation from Wipro's Q4 nos
Wipro Q4 profit jumps 28% YoY to Rs 2,972 crore; revenue rises 3.4%
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd's shares rose as much as 2.3% to a record high on Friday, a day after the Indian IT services firm reported a jump in quarterly profit ahead of analysts' estimates, helped by increased demand for digital services during the pandemic.
The Bengaluru-based company said consolidated June-quarter net profit rose about 36% to 32.43 billion rupees ($435.22 million). Analysts had expected a profit of 28.54 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Revenue from operations for the quarter jumped 22.4% to 182.52 billion rupees.
Wipro also forecast revenue from its IT Services business to be in the range of $2.54 billion to $2.58 billion in the September quarter, a sequential growth of 5% to 7%, on the back of strong deal pipeline.
Brokerage Wedbush raised the target price on Wipro's U.S.-listed shares to $8 from $4.8, and said the better-than-expected results were driven by "likely organic growth strength".
Wipro's profit beat and outlook follow strong results and forecast from larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd, underscoring demand for India's outsourcing service providers.
The company is also seeing rising demand for new-age services like cloud, and will make a significant announcement about its cloud business in coming weeks, Wipro Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte said in a news conference.
The demand environment is robust and the quality of deal pipeline better than before, Delaporte said.
Indian IT services companies which offer a range of services to clients in the banking, retail and others, have seen a sudden surge in demand for services from cloud-computing, digital payment infrastructure, crypto platforms to cyber-security.
Wipro's gains limited a fall in the Nifty IT services index, which was down 0.25% after scaling a peak in the previous session.
Wipro's shares are up 49.10% so far this year as of last close, its best week since early January. They have risen 12% over the last three sessions.
($1 = 74.5140 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU