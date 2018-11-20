World Gold Council and MMTC Pamp to set up bullion assaying institute

Visualizing the need of skilled professional, the (WGC) and India’s sole globally acclaimed bullion refinery have joined hands to commence India’s first bullion assaying institute here.

Starting with 20 students, a combination of existing industry professionals and fresh graduates, the Precious Metals Assay and Training Institute commences its first batch on November 24 with assurance to teach fineprints in bullion assaying to help consumers overcome the menace of mis-declaration of purity level in ornaments.

“Currently, we are starting this one-month course with a fee of Rs 15,000. We would start some new courses in future with longer tenure and higher fees. Apart from educating students with the smallest understanding needed to reach 100 per cent accuracy, the course would help certified personals absorb in the industry with slightly better pay package than non-certified professionals in the same category,” said Somasundaram PR, managing director,

Formed as a non-profit organization with 50:50 joint venture between WGC and MMTC Pamp, the institute would conduct education at India Institute of Gems and Jewellery (IIGJ) as per curriculum set by the independent committee suiting to the needs of the industry.

“Assaying of gold requires trained professionals. Being a refinery of global repute, we adhere to the quality requirement of the world trade. In fact, we provide the highest quality training to our newly appointed team members. Setting up an assaying institute is a step in right direction,” said Arjun Raychaudhuri, managing director,

Currently, assayers are following the existing practices to ascertain the purity level of gold by scratching bullion on a piece of stone. The trade has come miles away from this old system and has introduced XRF machine, etc. In fact, skilled professionals in the trade ascertain the purity of gold in the ornaments and inform their customers. The trade which works largely on trust, does not verify the purity claims made by the seller.

In fact, assayers are going to play a key role in ascertaining the purity of gold and silver with the launch of spot bullion exchange for which the government is in the process to announce a policy soon. With the government is planning to make jewellery hallmarking mandatory soon, certified assayers would be required to ascertaining the caratage in gold and silver ornaments and artefacts.