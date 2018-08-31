YES Bank hits 8-week low; stock falls 14% in 8 days

Shares of hit an 8-week low of Rs 338 per share, down 7% in early morning trade on the on the back of heavy volumes.

on Thursday after market hours said it has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) approval for the continuance of as managing director and CEO of the bank till further notice from the central bank.

“We wish to inform you that the Bank has received the RBI' s approval that Shri may continue as Managing Director & CEO of till further notice from RBI,” YES Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the bank had slid in the past few sessions amid pending approval from on Kapoor's re-appointment.

The stock of private sector lender was trading at its lowest level since July 4, 2018. It underperformed the market by falling 14% in past eight trading days, as compared to 1% rise in the S&P Sensex.

A combined 24.53 million equity shares of the bank have changed hands in first 20 minutes of trading on the NSE and On an average, 18 million shares were traded daily in past two weeks on both the exchanges.

At 09:38 am; YES Bank was trading 3.6% lower at Rs 349 on the BSE, as compared to 0.31% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 404 on August 20, 2018, in intra-day trade.