YES Bank, Jet Airways and Infosys among top stocks to track today

Asian share markets fared better as hopes for a thaw in China-US trade relations gave Wall Street an impetus, though there were duelling reports on the prospects for an actual agreement.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was ahead 0.26 per cent in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.2 per cent.

This should lend some support to the Indian markets that ended with modest gains on Thursday.

That apart, movement in rupee and crude oil prices are expected to sway investor sentiments on Friday. That apart, they are also likely to react on the outcome of the trade balance data released post market hours on Thursday.

Exports bounced back in October to high double-digit figures after a mild contraction in September, as engineering goods, pharmaceutical and chemical shipments picked up pace. However, this didn't prevent trade deficit from widening, as crude oil bill continued to shoot up.

Here's a list of top stocks that may remain in focus in today's session -

YES Bank: Former SBI chairman OP Bhatt has resigned from the panel set up by YES Bank to find a successor to its MD and CEO Rana Kapoor, the private sector bank said.

Jet Airways: In the first formal step towards a possible acquisition of Jet Airways, Tata Sons will on Friday take up the proposal at its board meeting. As per the report by Business Standard, the discussions would focus on achieving scale in Tatas’ aviation business through investments in rival Jet.

Infosys: The IT major on Thursday appointed Jayesh Sanghrajka as its interim chief financial officer. He succeeds MD Ranganath, who will step down from the role on November 16, 2018, it added.

Tata Sponge: Tata Sponge Iron has set the coupon of 11.30 per cent for its 10-billion rupee non-cumulative redeemable preference share issue to its promoter Tata Steel. The preference shares, which have a tenure of 13 years, can be optionally redeemed by Tata Sponge on a 12 monthly basis from date of allotment or at maturity, Cogencis reported.

HDFC: According to a report by the Economic Times, the mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) will raise up to $1 billion through its maiden dollar bond sales likely to hit the market in January.