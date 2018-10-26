YES Bank rebounds 11%, but still down 5% as Q2 profit misses estimates

Shares of has rebound 11% from its early morning low, but still down 5% at Rs 188 at 10:17 am; on Friday after the private sector lender reported a lower than expected net on higher provisioning for and mark-to-market (MTM) losses in the September quarter (Q2FY19).

The stock slipped 15% to Rs 169 in early morning trade, close to its 52-week low of Rs 166 touched on September 28, 2018, on the in intra-day trade.

on Thursday after market hours reported a decline of 3.87% in net to Rs 9.65 billion for Q2FY19 against of Rs 10.02 billion in the year-ago period. The net profit during the reported quarter declined due to one-time MTM provisioning, predominantly on corporate bonds, the bank said.

Net interest income or NII (interest earned minus interest expenses) grew 28.2% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 24.18 billion during the quarter. Net interest margins (NIM) were stable sequentially at 3.3%, while declined 0.4 bps Y-o-Y from 3.7% in Q2FY18.

Analysts on an average had expected a profit of Rs 11.94 billion and NII of Rs 27.83 billion for the quarter.