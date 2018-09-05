Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to sell herpes viruses treatment drug

Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Acyclovir injecion, used to treat infections caused by herpes viruses, in the US market.

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Acyclovir Sodium Injection, 500 mg/10 mL and 1,000 mg/20mL single-dosevials, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

The approved drug will be produced at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Moriya, Ahmedabad, it added.

The group now has nearly 216 approvals from the USFDA and so far filed 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), Cadila Healthcare said.

The stock of Cadila Healthcare was trading 1.18 per cent higher at Rs 396.90 apiece on the BSE.