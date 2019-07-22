1,377 km border roads approved along Indo-Nepal border: Govt

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

The Central government has approved 1,377 km of border roads along the Indo-Nepal border at an estimated cost of Rs 3,853 crore, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

The information was given by Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in a written reply to Congress MP Mohd Ali Khan in the Upper House of Parliament.

In addition, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is entrusted with the construction and improvement of 269.05 km of roads along the Indo-Nepal border at an estimated cost of Rs 1,514 crore.

