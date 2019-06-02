1 killed, 17 injured in 3 Kabul blasts

At least one person was killed and 17 others wounded in a series of blasts in on Sunday.

Three IED bombs detonated amid the celebration in the capital, reported News

"The first blast targeted a bus carrying students of the university and killed one and wounded at least 17 others," Nusrat Rahimi, a for said. Two other blasts also occurred in the same area.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)