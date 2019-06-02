Pistols used in Virginia Beach shooting bought legally by attacker

The two .45 used in a mass shooting at on Friday that killed 12 people, were probably bought legally by the attacker, a said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference here, Ashan Benedict, the with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Explosives (ATF) said that one of the guns was purchased by the attacker in 2016, while the second was purchased last year. The two guns were found from the scene of the incident.

Benedict added that the authorities found two other weapons during the search at the home of the gunman, identified earlier in the day as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, reports

Craddock, who had died at the scene of the incident, was a who had been employed with Virginia Beach's public utility department for the past 15 years.

The incident had occurred in the 2 of the Municipal Center, which includes several city facilities, including the police department.

The Police is yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

