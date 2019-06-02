Libya: 18 injured after two explosions rock Derna

Around 18 people were injured after two bomb-laden cars exploded near the headquarters of the (LNA) here, according to on Sunday.

This comes as more than 90,000 people have been displaced ever since the armed conflict between army and UN-backed government broke out in on April 12.

Fighting broke out after the LNA launched their offensive to retake Tripoli, which is controlled by forces backed by the UN-backed interim government known as the (GNA), according to Sputnik.

has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of its dictator

The LNA-backed parliament controls the east of Libya, while the UN-backed GNA governs Libya's western region from

While the has primarily backed the GNA which is led by Fayez al-Sarraj, American diplomats and military officers have maintained contacts with backed Haftar.

Most of the international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

Over 450 people have lost their lives, while 2,100 others have been injured ever since the in-fighting began, according to the Health Organisation (WHO).

