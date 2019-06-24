10 injured after blast rocks military hospital in Rawalpindi, claim Twitterati

At least 10 people were allegedly injured after a "huge" blast rocked a here on Sunday, according to Pakistani users.

A from Quetta, Ahsan Ullah MiaKhail, has alleged that the has barred the media from covering the incident.

He also claimed that UN-blacklisted terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was admitted at the hospital where the blast occurred.

"Huge #blast at in #Rawalpindi, # 10 injured shifted to emergency. is admitted here.Completely Media blackout by Media asked Strictly not to cover this story," MiaKhail tweeted.

While the reason behind the "blast" is not known, another user has alleged that it is an "attack".

Another user of the microblogging site shared a video of smoke billowing out of the building.

An official statement and verification of the incident is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)