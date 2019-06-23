Bolton warns Iran not to mistake US prudence for weakness

US on Sunday warned not to "mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness," after abruptly called off airstrikes against Iranian targets that were planned in response to the downing of an American military drone.

At a joint press conference with Israeli here, Bolton underlined that military action against still remained very much an option despite the airstrikes being called off, reported

The (IRGC) had shot down an "intruding American drone", RQ-4 Global Hawk, on Thursday after it reportedly violated Iranian airspace over the southern coastal province of

The incident led to a new high in the tensions between the two countries. During an intense discussion that ensued at the following the attack, Trump had approved a retaliatory action on a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries.

However, with ships already in position and planes in the air, the operation was abruptly called off on Thursday night. The airstrikes were scrapped as they could have caused civilian casualties.

