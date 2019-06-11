12 Haqqani network commanders killed in Afghanistan

Afghan forces on Monday killed at least 12 commanders belonging to the network terror group in an operation in province in eastern Afghanistan, the country's intelligence agency said.

In a statement, the (NDS) said that the operation took place in district in the province, TOLO news reported.

The commanders were involved in terror activities in province. While one member was injured, three others were arrested during the operation, the NDS said.

Security forces recovered a huge number of weapons and explosives, the agency added.The Network is widely believed to have links with the and is active in Khost, Paktia and Paktika, all located in the eastern part

In the past several years, government forces, and other terror outfits have been involved in armed confrontations, even as peace efforts are underway to end the nearly-two decades-long civil

The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) regularly conduct joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across war-torn

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)