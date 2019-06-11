1 dead after helicopter crashes on roof of Manhattan building

A helicopter crash-landed on the roof of a high-rise building at 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, killing a person, the Fire Department (FDNY) said on Monday.

Video footage on showed plumes of smoke billowing from the high-rise building.

Fire officials rushed to the spot as soon as they got the news of the crash.

"#FDNY confirms a helicopter has crash-landed onto the roof of 787 7th Ave in The fire has been extinguished, and members continue to operate in response to fuel leaking from the helicopter. There is currently one fatality reported," read a tweet from FDNY.

confirmed that no one in the building sustained injuries.

"Some people have been evacuated. Some people who were inside at the time said they felt the building shake," he was quoted by as saying.

Meanwhile, Trump has been briefed on the helicopter crash in Manhattan, the said. "The has been briefed on the helicopter crash in and continues to monitor the situation," said.

Trump lauded the first responders for doing a "phenomenal job" and said that necessary assistance would be given by his administration if needed.

"I have been briefed on the helicopter crash in City. Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The stands ready should you need anything at all," he tweeted.

