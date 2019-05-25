14th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly dissolved

The 14th legislative assembly was dissolved on Saturday after the notification in this regard was issued by ESL

The notification states: "In exercise of the powers conferred by (2) (b) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, ESL Narasimhan, of Andhra Pradesh, on the advice of the Council of Ministers, hereby dissolve the fourteenth legislative assembly with immediate effect."

Earlier today, YS Jaganmohan Reddy was unanimously elected the by the party MLAs, paving his way to take over as the of He is likely to take the oath on May 30.

The YSRCP has got an absolute majority in 175-member strong Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led from power in the state.

YSRCP finished the tally by winning 151 seats out of 175, whereas TDP's strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23.

YSRCP polled 49.9 per cent votes, while TDP got a 39.2 per cent vote share. One seat went to the led by

Naidu submitted his resignation to on Thursday after his lost the polls.

YRCP also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 in the state, while the TDP could get only three seats.

