15 killed in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

At least 15 people, including civilians, were killed in an attack by a group of terrorists in province in western on Friday night, an of Provincial Council said on Saturday.

The incident occurred after the terrorists launched an ambush at security outposts in Poshta Noor village of district in the province, TOLOnews quoted Hamidullah Motahid, member of the council, as saying.

A tribal elder named Lal and two others were injured in the attack.

governor's confirmed the attack but said authorities did not receive adequate information on the incident.

He also said forces have been rushed to the spot.

In the past several years, government forces, and other terror outfits have been involved in armed confrontations, even as peace efforts are underway to end the nearly-two decades-long civil

The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) regularly conducts joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

