PM Modi holds talks with Maldivian leaders to boost bilateral ties

Narendra Modi, who is currently on a state visit to the Maldives, held a flurry of meetings with several leaders of the island nation and discussed various issues to boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

This is the Prime Minister's first overseas visit after he assumed office for a second term.

During the meeting between Modi and Maldivian Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the two leaders discussed ways to bolster economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

"Had an excellent meeting with @ibusolih. During our talks, we reviewed the full range of relations between and the Republic of We discussed ways to enhance economic and cultural relations between the citizens of our nations. @presidencymv," Modi tweeted.

The also met former and Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament, Mohamed Nasheed, and said that "he has always been a strong votary of robust relations between the two nations."

"We had a wonderful meeting in Male, where a wide range of topics were discussed," Modi said.

Maldivian too held talks with Modi, according to a tweet from (PMO).

Modi, who met former Maldivian President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, described the latter as an "extraordinary statesman" who served the country with "great diligence."

"Had fruitful discussions with him on ways to strengthen friendship between and the Republic of Maldives," he said.

Continuing his diplomatic outreach, the held discussions with Maldivian Faisal Naseem, where the two leaders talked about steps to strengthen economic cooperation and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"Mr. @FaisalNasym, the of the Republic of held discussions with PM @narendramodi. Ways to boost economic cooperation and people-to-people ties between and were discussed during the meeting," a tweet from PMO read.

held separate meetings with of and Maldivian and Sheikh and held fruitful discussions on bolstering bilateral cooperation.

Modi arrived in the Maldives on Saturday and received a ceremonial welcome at the in Male.

During the visit, he was conferred with 'Nishan Izzuddeen', the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries.

then addressed the Maldivian Parliament, or the Majlis, where he touched upon various aspects of bilateral ties between the two nations, the need to eliminate terrorism, working together to combat climate change and other issues.

The two countries signed six agreements for strengthening cooperation in various fields. They are -- MoU for Cooperation in the Field of Hydrography between and Maldives National Defence Force, MoU on Cooperation in the field of Health between Indian and Maldivian governments, MoU for the Establishment of Passenger and Cargo Services by Sea between Ministry of Shipping, and Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, Government of the Maldives, MoU for Cooperation in between the Central Board of and and the Maldives Customs Service, MoU between National Centre for Good Governance, Department of Administrative Reforms and on Sharing White Shipping Information between the and the

Modi will halt in on his way back, underlining his government's continued commitment towards its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

had earlier visited the Maldives in November last year to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, who assumed office after defeating in the presidential polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)