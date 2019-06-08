Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal participates in G20 ministerial meeting in Japan

for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Saturday participated in the ministerial meeting on Trade and Digital Economy, held in the Japanese city of

The meeting focused on the ways to promote trade and cooperation among the countries in order to harness the potential of the digital economy.

Taking to his official handle after the meeting, Goyal wrote, "Attending the Ministerial Meeting on Trade & Digital Economy in Japan, graced with presence of Trade & Digital Economy Ministers of member countries. Participated in discussions relating to increasing trade & cooperation to harness the potential of digital economy."

Earlier in the day, the held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit in order to sensitize India's core interests in trade and investment issues and build a coalition with like-minded countries for defending the interests of developing countries.

In a series of tweets through the day, Goyal informed of holding meetings with US to Trade Organization, Dennis Shea; China's Vice of Commerce, Wang Shouwen; and Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment, Simon Birmingham, among others.

"Met with US to Trade Organization, and had a forward looking discussion on India-US trade relations and boosting economic cooperation between the two nations," Goyal wrote on

Another tweet read, "Met China's Vice-Minister of Commerce, and had a fruitful discussion regarding strengthening mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation between the two countries."

The third tweet read, "Met Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, and engaged in a dialogue for strengthening economic and trade ties between the two nations @Birmo"

Other than this, Goyal also held bilaterals with Minister of Trade and Industry for Singapore, Chan Chun Sing; and Investment for Saudi Arabia, Majid Bin Abdullah Al Qasabi; Minister of Trade and Industry for South Africa, Ebrahim Patel, and Minister for Trade of the Republic of Korea,

The G20 trade ministers' deliberations form part of the G20 summit leaders agenda in the formal discussions and will also be a part of the summit declaration.

Ever since G20 was formed, has been actively participating in the meetings. Although there are no binding commitments in G20, it sets the agenda for multilateral trade relations.

Over 50 trade and digital economy ministers will discuss how G20 economies can promote trade and investment and maximise benefits from the development of digital technologies to ensure sustainable growth of the global economy.

The Trade and Digital Economy meeting is one of the eight ministerial meetings taking place in alongside the 2019 G20 Summit. The G20 members represent two-thirds of the world's people and 85 per cent of its economy.

