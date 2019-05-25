16th Lok Sabha dissolved

The 16th was on Saturday dissolved following the and the new House has been constituted.

has signed the order accepting the advice of the Cabinet which met on Friday and made a recommendation to this effect.

He signed the order in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by sub-clause (B) of clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution, a Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said.

The dissolution paves the way for the constitution of a new House and swearing-in of a new government.

Earlier, the three-member headed by called on the and handed him over the list of the newly-elected Members of Parliament duly constituting the 17th

The 16th had its tenure up to June 3, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)