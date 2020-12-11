18 states join Texas election fraud lawsuit seeking to undo Biden's victory

-
Eighteen states have joined Texas in its election lawsuit that seeks to halt presidential electors in four battleground states from casting their votes for US President-elect Joe Biden, reported The Hill.
An amicus brief was filed on Wednesday by the attorneys general of seventeen states where President Donald Trump was projected as the winner - Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had filed the lawsuit on Tuesday before the Supreme Court against the states of Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where Biden was declared the winner, arguing that electors from those states should not cast their votes because the states unconstitutionally changed their voting processes to allow for mail-in voting.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a separate brief in support of the case, reported The Hill.
Earlier, Trump on Wednesday said that he will be intervening in a Texas election fraud lawsuit
"We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!" Trump tweeted.
This comes as the US President continues to repeatedly question the legitimacy of Biden's win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections, and seeking recounts in several states, despite election officials in battleground states having already certified the President-elect's victory in the presidential polls.
