US elections vote recount: Wisconsin governor certifies Biden as winner

-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Monday certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the state's presidential election.
"Today I carried out my duty to certify the November 3rd election, and as required by state and federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," Evers said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
