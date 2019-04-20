18 year-old missing boy found dead in Delhi park

A 18-year-old boy on Friday died after a stone was thrown at him in a park situated in capital's Nagar.

The deceased identified as Arman had gone missing on Friday late evening. Her relatives filed his missing complaint at the local police station.

The boy's body was recovered from a park in Nagar this morning.

The body was sent for post-mortem and police added that an investigation is underway.

