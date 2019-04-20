Crime Branch questioning Rohit Tiwari's wife in his death case

The Crime Branch of Police is questioning Apoorva, the wife of Tiwari, who was found dead on April 16 under mysterious circumstances.

The questioning is taking place at Rohit's residence in Defence Colony in south Women security guards are also present inside the house.

On Friday, the Police had registered a murder case in connection with the death of Rohit, who was the son of late and ND The case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Rohit was declared brought dead to the in Saket on April 16.

The case of murder against unknown persons was registered after a post mortem examination report suggested that Rohit's death occurred due to unnatural causes. According to the medical report, he was smothered to death.

The testimony of his servants and visuals from the CCTV footage revealed that Rohit came to his house on April 15 in an inebriated condition. He slept till the evening of the following day as no one tried to wake him up, police said.

Rohit was found dead with blood oozing out of his nose at 4 pm on Tuesday evening following which he was taken to the hospital.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch of on Friday. The Forensic and Crime Branch teams had searched his house in Defence Colony to ascertain the cause of his death.

Shortly after Rohit's death, his mother Ujjala had told media persons: "His death is natural. I have no suspicion but I will reveal later what circumstances led to his death."

Rohit had fought and won a long court battle with his late father to prove that he was his biological son.

