IPL 2019: Betting cricket racket busted at Eden Gardens, seven bookies arrested

A team of Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) and Detective Department (DD) on Friday arrested a group of seven persons from F1 Block at Eden Gardens, for their involvement in cricket betting, police said.

"The group was nabbed on Friday after the ARS and DD received information from a source regarding betting at Eden Gardens for VIVO Indian Premier League cricket match, which was played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)," police said.

Around 14 mobile phones including one betting accessory have been seized from their possessions.

A case has been registered at Maidan police station.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 10:45 IST

