IPL 2019: Betting cricket racket busted at Eden Gardens, seven bookies arrested

A team of Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) and (DD) on Friday arrested a persons from F1 Block at Eden Gardens, for their involvement in cricket betting, police said.

"The group was nabbed on Friday after the ARS and received information from a source regarding betting at for VIVO cricket match, which was played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers (RCB)," police said.

Around 14 including one betting accessory have been seized from their possessions.

A case has been registered at station.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)