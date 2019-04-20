Assam: NDFB woman member held with pistol, live cartridges

A woman member of Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) has been arrested from district, police said on Saturday. A combined was launched by army and police on the basis of information obtained from a source. During searches, a woman tried to flee away from the spot, following which, the officials caught her for investigation.

On being interrogated, officials learned that she was carrying a pistol and three live cartridges, which were later seized by them.

The woman has been identified as alias B Sujuma. "She had received training in as insurgents are being sent to execute nefarious activities in the ensuing Lok Sabha election in district. But their efforts were failed due to continued vigilance by the local police and army," police said.

Formed in 1986, the NDFB is an armed separatist outfit seeking a sovereign Boroland for the Bodo people. It is designated as a terrorist organisation by the government.

Elections in were held on April 11, 18 and will also be held on April 23. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

