1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC seeks medical report of Sajjan Kumar from AIIMS

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a detailed medical report from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on the health condition of former Congress leader and convict,

A bench headed by Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was hearing the bail petition of Kumar. He had filed the plea on the grounds that he was unwell and was losing weight.

The apex court ordered the setting up of a medical board to look into his health condition and sought a report from within four weeks.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel representing Kumar said that his client had lost eight kilograms in the past few weeks, to which Justice Bobde said, "Just losing weight does not mean illness".

Speaking to ANI outside the court, H S Phoolka, the counsel of riot victims, said, " is in jail for the last ten months. Today his lawyer argued that Kumar's health has deteriorated and asked for bail. Court then sought a report from after which his bail application will be considered."

The Delhi High Court had in December last year convicted Kumar for his role in the He had killed five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment area of Southwest Delhi and burnt down a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar on November 1 and 2 in 1984. The High Court had convicted him by reversing a verdict given by a trial court in the case.