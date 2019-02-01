2 JeM terrorists killed in J-K encounter

Two terrorists from militant outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

The encounter ensued when security forces launched a in Rajpora area, after being tipped off from credible sources about the presence of terrorists in the area, according to a

SP Pani, IG range said, "An operation was launched in Rajpora based on specific input. Two terrorists were killed in this operation and their bodies have been handed over to families after completion of medical examination. As per inputs, they were part of the proscribed terrorist outfit One of them was active since quite some time and was involved in several terror-related offences."

On January 26, security forces had in an encounter gunned down two terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from them on Saturday in Khonmoh area on the outskirts of

The encounter on ensued while terrorists fired at security personnel who were conducting a in the area, based on a credible tip-off.

