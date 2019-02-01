Sanjiv Ranjan appointed as the India's envoy to Colombia

today appointed Ranjan as its new to the Republic of Colombia, announced on Friday.

Ranjan, who is the current to Argentina, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said in a statement.

Ranjan who is a 1993 batch holds a bachelors in Economics from and an M.A. in International Relations from

Between 1995 and 2009, he held diplomatic positions in in Madrid, and the Permanent Mission of India, interspersed with tenures at the

The 1966-born IFS had served as of to from 2006 to 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)