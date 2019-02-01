Opposition leaders tear into BJP's interim budget

With the BJP presenting interim budget, its sixth and final one ahead of the upcoming elections, several opposition leaders on Friday attacked the government, accusing it of announcing populist schemes intended at confirming re-elections.

took to to criticise the newly-announced Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which entails payment of Rs 6,000 annually to each of the 12 crore marginal farmers in the country.

"Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs. 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for. #AakhriJumlaBudget," Rahul tweeted.

and former minister P Chidambaram said that the budget "is not a Vote on Account, but an Account for Vote".

"The Interim Minister tested our patience by the longest interim budget speech in the recent memory. It was not an interim budget, it was a full-fledged budget accompanied by an election campaign speech," Chidambaram said.

Echoing the sentiments, Minister and All (TMC) said that there is an economic emergency in the country.

"This government has no moral authority or responsibility to place the budget for five years when they will not be in power; the government will go for expiry. After expiry, if you give medicine, is there any value? What will be the value? This is absolutely valueless," Banerjee said.

Minister HD Kumaraswamy questioned if the budget was prepared by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

"I want to ask if this budget was prepared by officials of the department or the RSS? In this budget, has given cotton candy for farmers. When I announced the loan waiver scheme, the mocked it as a lollipop. Friends of the BJP have prepared this budget," Kumaraswamy said.

