2 killed as gunman opens fire at Lahore airport

Two persons were killed as a gunman opened fire at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Wednesday.

The suspect opened fire in the airport lounge. He was later nabbed by the authorities, Dunya News reported.

Police said that the incident took place due to personal enmity.

Security has been beefed up at the airport. There is a heavy deployment of police and rangers. Entry to the airport has been stopped. Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)