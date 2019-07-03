UNHCR expresses concern over airstrike on migrant centre in Libya

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) on Wednesday expressed concern over the deadly airstrike on a migrant centre in the Tajoura suburb of the Libyan capital Tripoli that left at least 40 people dead and 80 injured.

"UNHCR is extremely concerned about news of airstrikes targeting Tajoura detention centre East of Tripoli, and accounts of refugees and migrants deceased. Civilians should never be a target", UNHCR Libya wrote on its Twitter page.

Earlier in the day, the Libyan Health Ministry said at least 40 people were killed and 80 injured in the airstrike. The death toll is expected to rise.

The attack came hours after forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar on Tuesday threatened a new air strike to "liberate Tripoli".

Asking residents to stay away from what he called "confrontation areas", air force commander Mohamed Manfour of Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Monday that aerial bombardment will be stepped up because "traditional means" to "liberate Tripoli" had been exhausted, reported Al Jazeera.

Libya is facing an unstable political and security situation. The country has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The LNA controls the eastern part of Libya, while the UN-backed (GNA) governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

Fighting broke out between the LNA and GNA after Haftar's forces launched an offensive in April to retake Tripoli. More than 90,000 people have been displaced ever since the fighting broke out, while over 650 people have lost their lives.

The international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)