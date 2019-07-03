US: 2 injured in San Bruno shooting

At least two people suffered injuries in a shooting at a shopping mall in San Bruno city of California on Tuesday (local time), police said.

"San Bruno had a shooting At Tanforan Mall in San Bruno. Police on scene. Please avoid the area," tweeted South San Francisco police.

According to CNN, there were two shooters in the mall who were either shooting at each other or someone else.

The police have said that the situation is under control but advised people to stay out of the area.

Hours after the incident, parking lots around the mall were made available for use. Shops in the mall, however, will remain closed for today.

"The incident at Tanforan has been contained. Public safety personnel will be on scene for several hours. Please continue to stay out of the area. Vehicles parked in associated lots will be accessible in the next few hours. @ShopsAtTanforan anticipates reopening tomorrow at 10 AM," tweeted the police.

A witness has said that he heard about eight shots and saw at least two gunshot victims lying on the floor, reported Sputnik.

