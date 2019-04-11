20 lakh patients treated under Ayushman Bharat within 200 days: JP Nadda

The on Thursday claimed that around 20 lakh patients have been treated under within 200 days of its launch.

"Marching forward with the vision of PM I take pride in sharing the fact that we have accomplished a milestone of treating 20 Lakh patients and providing financial relief of more than 2600 Cr under Ayushman Bharat within 200 days since its launch," Union Minister JP Nadda said here.

The scheme targets the poor, deprived rural families and identified the occupational category of urban workers' families as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data for both rural and urban areas as well as the active families under the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana.

On the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day, had announced AB-PMJAY scheme from the ramparts of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)