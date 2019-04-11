Bridegroom casts vote in Bijnor before joining his 'Baarat'

A bridegroom, donned in his dress, cast his vote here in the first phase of polling on Thursday. The man became the point of attraction as he came to vote before joining his 'Baarat' procession.

The first phase of polling witnessed many inspiring moments, depicting people's craze for participating in the polling.

A man carried his elderly father to the election booth in district of

Elderly women in also remained undeterred by their old age and came to cast their votes.

The administration in Saharanpur arranged horse-carriages, palanquins, and wheelchairs for the convenience of differently-abled voters.

The voters were picked up from their homes and dropped back after they cast their vote.

Saharanpur Divisional C P told reporters: "There are 2,929 Divyang voters in our division. We took this initiative so that they could exercise their voting rights freely"

The election to the Lok Sabha is being held in seven phases, beginning April 11. It will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

