Gadchiroli: Encounter between CRPF and Naxals

An encounter broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in the district on Thursday.

Naxals attacked the security personnel when they were sanitising a route after receiving the information of an ambush laid by them, said a CRPF official.

"CRPF personnel along with state police went to sanitise the route when they were attacked at 5:20 pm. Naxals managed to flee after they were retaliated," said the official.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 21:24 IST

