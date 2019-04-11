Gadchiroli: Encounter between CRPF and Naxals

An encounter broke out between CRPF personnel and Naxals in the district on Thursday.

Naxals attacked the security personnel when they were sanitising a route after receiving the information of an ambush laid by them, said a

"CRPF personnel along with state police went to sanitise the route when they were attacked at 5:20 pm. Naxals managed to flee after they were retaliated," said the

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)