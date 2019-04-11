Security forces kill one Naxal in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Naxalites attacked security forces in district on Thursday. In the ensuing encounter, one was neutralised while one sustained

"At around 04:15 pm, Naxals attacked the security forces while they were retreating from the helipad duty for polling parties. Security forces quickly took cover and retaliated in self-defence," said of Police (SP) Mohit.

"A country-made pistol, a knife, one bag, and other materials were recovered from the killed Naxalite," he said.

The (STF) Constable, identified as Hriday Ram Sahu, has been shifted to a hospital in Orachha.

His condition is reported to be normal, added the The security personnel returned to the police station safely, he said.

