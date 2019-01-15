JUST IN
2002 riots case: SC defers hearing Zakia Jafri plea against PM Modi

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing for four weeks on a plea filed by Zakia Jafri against the clean chit given to Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, for his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, today posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

Zakia Jafri had approached the top court last year challenging the Gujarat High Court's order of October 2017 that had upheld Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to him for his alleged role.

Zakia had lost her husband Ehsan Jafri, a former Congress parliamentarian, in the Gujarat riots in 2002.

After the Gujarat High Court rejected her plea, Zakia moved the Supreme Court seeking justice for her husband.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 15:15 IST

