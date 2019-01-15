2002 riots case: SC defers hearing Zakia Jafri plea against PM Modi

on Tuesday deferred the hearing for four weeks on a plea filed by against the clean chit given to Narendra Modi, then of Gujarat, for his alleged role in the 2002 riots cases.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Khanwilkar, today posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

had approached the top court last year challenging the High Court's order of October 2017 that had upheld Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to him for his alleged role.

Zakia had lost her husband Ehsan Jafri, a former parliamentarian, in the riots in 2002.

After the rejected her plea, Zakia moved the seeking justice for her husband.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)