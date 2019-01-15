Hearing in JNU sedition case adjourned till Jan 19

The House Court on Tuesday adjourned the JNU case till January 19.

The matter was deferred after Deepak Sehrawat, who was supposed to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the in connection with the 2016 case, went on leave.

The on Monday filed a 1,200-page charge sheet in the House Court, and statements of more than 90 witnesses were recorded.

Sources in the said column number 12 of the charge sheet named 36 people as accused including Raja's daughter and former JNUSU

The charge sheet names 10 JNU students as main accused including Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, and seven Kashmiri students, namely, Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rasool, and

On February 9, 2016, "anti-national" slogans were allegedly raised in during a programme called to protest against the death sentence handed out to Afzal Guru, a convict in the 2002 Parliament attack.

The Delhi Police have reportedly used video footage and other documents to support their points in the charge sheet, which has been filed almost after three years the incident took place.

