Hearing in JNU sedition case adjourned till Jan 19

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday adjourned the JNU sedition case till January 19.
The matter was deferred after Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sehrawat, who was supposed to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the 2016 case, went on leave.
The Delhi Police on Monday filed a 1,200-page charge sheet in the Patiala House Court, and statements of more than 90 witnesses were recorded.
Sources in the Delhi Police said column number 12 of the charge sheet named 36 people as accused including Raja's daughter Aparajita Raja and former JNUSU vice president Shehla Rashid.
The charge sheet names 10 JNU students as main accused including Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, and seven Kashmiri students, namely, Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rasool, and Bashir Bhat.
On February 9, 2016, "anti-national" slogans were allegedly raised in JNU campus during a programme called to protest against the death sentence handed out to Afzal Guru, a convict in the 2002 Parliament attack.
The Delhi Police have reportedly used video footage and other documents to support their points in the charge sheet, which has been filed almost after three years the incident took place.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
