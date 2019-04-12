2019 Lok Sabha polls Rashtravad vs Parivarvad: PM Modi

on Friday termed the ongoing polls as "Rashtravad (nationalism) vs Parivarvad (dynastic politics)" and "nation first vs family first".

"The 2019 election is between nationalism and dynasty politics, country first and family first," the said while addressing an election rally here.

Modi also said that it is necessary to teach a lesson to those who are advancing Pakistan's propaganda just to harm him.

He also added that it is necessary to be "beware" of those seeking evidence of (airstrike) by the brave forces "just for the sake of few votes".

The accused Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of insulting the armed forces for saying that those who go into armed forces are people who cannot afford the two-time meals.

"You (Kumaraswamy) can't escape saying your statement was misinterpreted. You said what was there in your heart. It is such an insult to the armed forces of the country," said.

"I want to ask you, is it not an insult to the armed forces of this country?" he said adding that those making such remarks should be ashamed of themselves. "Doob maro sena ka apman karne walon," Modi said.

He termed (Secular) and as symbols of dynastic politics and cut off from the public. "Both these parties are close to the "family" and equally distant from the people. They don't care about your and the country's requirements. All they care for is their own and family's needs. Their only mission is 'commission (bribery)'," Prime Minister said.

He added, "When you begin to care for family, middlemen like Quattrocchi 'Mama' and Michel 'Mama' get nurtured". From Bofors to chopper scams like sins are done there."

Modi also alleged that does not give much importance to security. "This is the reason why there is a scam in every defence deal they concluded. This is the reason why they kept providing low-quality weapons to our forces. This is the reason why our soldiers are not given adequate facilities. This is the reason why they did not provide bullet-proof jackets to our jawans," he said.

"Congress-JD(S) is against nationalists and those guarding the country. They are not ashamed of standing with those who shout slogans "Bharat tere tukde honge". They are with those who want to break away from the country," Prime Minister said.

He also accused the government of not giving enough importance to Humpy, the capital city of empire. "They ( government) have money to commemorate (Tipu) Sultan but they don't have money to remember the pride of Humpy," said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, said, "When was in power, there was Mr 10 per cent. Now when both are together, Karnataka is running on 20 per cent."

Criticising Kumaraswamy for saying that he will retire from politics if the BJP government comes to power at the Centre, he said, "I am told that son of HD has said, if the (BJP) government is formed at the Centre then he will retire from politics. Do you have faith in them? Do they ever tell the truth?"

"In 2014, himself had claimed that if becomes the Prime Minister, then he will retire from politics. Did father take retirement? Will son retire? Forget retirement, they are giving tickets to their family members," Modi said.

The Prime Minister termed him being "near to Kishkindha" just before Ramnavami as "coincidence".

"The motto of Shri Ram's servant Hanuman and Sabri's devotion is embedded here. With these emotions only, your "Pradhan Sevak" has tried to serve you humbly. It is due to your blessings and cooperation that India's work is echoing loudly from land to space," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also repeated his jibe of Congress committing a "Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala".

"Congress looted money of children and pregnant women to get votes. From Madhya Pradesh, hundreds of crores were sent to to be used in the election. This money was to be used for malnourished children, for clinching the hunger of innocent children but the Congress is so cruel that they even snatched from children," Modi alleged.

"Till now we used to hear about "Congress' hand" in defence deal. Now they are looting the from children too. This blot can never be washed off," he said.

Modi also alleged the Congress cannot understand the problems of poor people. "These people were born with a golden spoon. They ruled the country for three generations but they cannot understand the problems of poor people," he said.

Modi also promised to work on the water issue in the next five years just like he worked on the cleanliness drive during the last five years.

He also accused the of failing to waive farm loans within 24 hours as it had promised.

polls in Karnataka is scheduled to be conducted in two phases on April 18 and April 23. The results will be announced on May 23.

