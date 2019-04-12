Himachal Pradesh minister Anil Sharma quits cabinet

Power Minister of the state Anil Sharma resigned from the Jai Ram Thakur-led cabinet on Friday.
However, he has not resigned from BJP.
Sharma's resignation from the Cabinet comes after his son Aashray Sharma and his father Sukh Ram joined the Congress party.
It may be noted that the Congress party has fielded Aashray from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency against BJP's Swaroop Sharma, the sitting MP from the seat.
Anil refused to campaign for the BJP candidate against his son Aashray, and, therefore, quit the cabinet.
The polling for the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be conducted on May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
