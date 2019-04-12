Chhattisgarh: Shah seeks CBI probe into death of BJP MLA

on Friday said should allow the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, who lost his life in the Dantewada Naxal attack on April 9.

According to police, a convoy travelling from Kuakonta to Syamgiri in Dantewada was attacked by Naxals using an IED device.

"I want to tell the of from here today that if you do not have to hide anything, then you should allow CBI probe in the murder of ji. The truth will surely come out," Shah said while addressing a gathering.

"The CBI was banned with the arrival of the government in was there, he never stopped the CBI because there was no corruption under his rule," he said.

Lambasting and Sonia Gandhi, Shah said: "I want to tell Rahul baba that slogans will not bring development. If you feel the pain of poor in your heart, only then you can bring development."

"For 10 years, there was in the country. They did corruption of Rs 12 lakh crores in 10 years and today they claim that they will take the country towards development. What were they doing for 55 years? They did nothing during their rule and now they are now raising slogans," he added.

Speaking about BJP's promises made in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto), Shah said: "The country's security cannot be bigger than the It will be a matter of for the Congress, but for us, security of the country is paramount."

"After the multiple airstrikes on a terror camp, remorse was felt at two places, one in and another in the party's office. Congress can do illu-illu with terrorists but we can not. Our policy is clear, if they will shoot at us, we will retaliate."

Comparing the work done by Congress and BJP governments in the state, Shah said: "Within 15 years, had done the task of bringing Chhattisgarh to fourth place in the list of developed states across the country. prices are declining in the country but the prices of are increasing in Chhattisgarh as Baghel has levied tax on it."

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in the first three phases from April 11 to April 23 for its 11 Parliamentary constituencies. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)