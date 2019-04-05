'PM Narendra Modi' to release on April 11

The release date of "PM Narendra Modi" has been set for April 11, when the elections begin, the makers announced on Friday.

"'PM Narendra Modi' is officially releasing on April 11, 2019," tweeted Sandip Ssingh, along with the film's poster.

The announcement comes just a day after the film's makers deferred its release from April 5, following the Supreme Court's decision to set the date to hear a plea seeking to block the movie's release, for April 8.

Vivek Anand Oberoi, who plays the titular role in the film, tweeted: "Thank you to each and every one of you for your blessings, love and support. Thank you to the Indian judiciary. We hope you like the film and that it inspires you all! "

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film narrates the story of from his humble beginnings to becoming the

Earlier, Ssingh and other makers of "PM Narendra Modi" received flak for planning to release the movie on April 12, just a day after the first phase of voting for the elections. Its release date was then preponed to April 5.

However, a plea by Aman Panwar, a spokesman, contends that the release of the biopic ahead of the election would disturb the level playing field.

--IANS

rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)